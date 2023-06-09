GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Members of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee held a field hearing in Gettysburg on Friday to address the opioid epidemic.

As a way to battle the epidemic, several members discussed the potential re-authorization of the Support Act. Originally signed in 2018 by President Trump, the Support Act requires states to monitor the prescribing of opioids and other drugs as well as review safety guidelines for refills.

“This was an opportunity to discuss how the support act should be strengthened, authorized and brought forward again to be signed into law,” Congressman of Pennsylvania’s 13th District John Joyce said. “We talked about the issues that continue to affect families and actually every part of society right now.”

Joyce says that it was important to have the hearing in central Pennsylvania because of the tens of thousands of lives that have been lost over the last decade from the opioid crisis.