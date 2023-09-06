PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Every day, books are read, but how often are they finished without knowing anything more about the author? Pennsylvania is home to many great writers and also locations within the stories.

According to Wordsrated, there are roughly 4,000,000 books released annually. Among those books are some very recognizable titles and authors from Pennsylvania. Below are just a few of the many examples.

Authors from the Commonwealth

Louisa May Alcott

Alcott is most known for her novel Little Women and Little Men. According to the National Women’s History Museum, her work introduced readers to educated strong female heroines. She was born in Philadelphia on November 29, 1832.

In 1868, Alcott published her most popular work, Little Women. The novel was published in a series of short stories but was eventually compiled into one book. Throughout her life, she would contribute to several publications which promoted women’s rights, according to the National Women’s History Museum.

Jerry Spinelli

Spinelli grew up in Norristown, Pa., which is in Montgomery County. He attended Gettysburg College and is most known for writing childrens novels, according to AdLit. His stories include, Stargirl, Maniac Magee, Crash and Wringer.

According to the Jerry Spinelli website, he has six kids and used to stuff his ears with cotton to block out some of the noise to write his stories. Spinelli grew up playing sports and wanted to be a baseball player. However, after he had a poem published in a newspaper he said “I traded in my baseball bat for a pencil.”

David McCullough

David McCullough was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and would go on to attend Yale. He published many distinguished works of history and biography, according to the Academy of Achievement. He’s known for his books like The Path Between the Seas and Mornings on Horseback, The Johnstown Flood, Brave Companions and 1776.

McCullough twice received the Pulitzer Prize, for Truman and John Adams. He was awarded his first Pulitzer Prize in 1993 for his biography of President Truman, according to the Academy of Achievement. His second came in 2002.

Susan Campbell Bartoletti

According to her website, Susan Campbell Bartoletti has published poetry, short stories, picture books, and novels, but she is most known for her nonfiction books. She wrote several books for the series Dear America, which was comprised of historical nonfiction novels for children. Her books in the series included A Coal Miner’s Bride, Down the Rabbit Hole, and The Journal of Finn Reardon.

In her books like How Women Won the Vote, 1968, and Black Potatoes she covered topics like the Great Irish Famine, woman suffrage, the rebellion, revolution an changes that were happening in America.

Books that take place in the Commonwealth

There are also plenty of books that take place in the Keystone State! From young adult fiction to novels to horror fiction to thrillers take a look at some literary works that happen throughout the state.

The Lovely Bones by Alice Sebold

This psychological fiction novel tell the story of a girl named Susie from the 70’s who lived in Norristown, Pennsylvania. She’s killed by her neighbor and then has to watch as her family and friends struggle to move and cope her death.

Susie narrates the novel from Heaven, witnessing the events on Earth and experiencing hopes and longings for the everyday things she can no longer do. This book was turned into a movie in 2009 and it features cast members like Saoirse Ronan, Stanley Tucci, Mark Wahlberg and Susan Sarandon.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky

This young adult fiction novel follows a teen named Charlie in the early 1990s through his freshman year in a Pittsburgh suburb. The novel details Charlie’s unconventional style of thinking as he navigates between the worlds of adolescence and adulthood. With help from his English teacher Charlie begins writing letters to a “dear friend” as he struggles with two traumatic experiences of his past.

The book addresses a range of themes including friendship, drugs, body image, suicide, eating disorders and more. The book also had a movie adaptation in 2012 that featured Logan Lerman, Emma Watson, Paul Rudd and Nina Dobrev.

From a Buick 8 by Stephen King

The horror fiction novel follows the memories of several members of a Pennsylvania State Police barracks (Troop D) as they recall an officer that was killed by a drunk driver. Officers speak with his son Ned and begin telling him the “Buick 8” that supernatural car that’s kept in a shed by the barracks.

After hearing the story of the Buick and how it has been kept secret by Troop D for so long, Ned becomes convinced that the car was somehow related to the death of his father. This novel was published in 2002 and it’s actually the second Stephen King novel that features a supernatural car.

Girl Gone Mad by Avery Bishop

This psychological fiction, suspense thriller follows the footsteps of Emily Bennett, a therapist in Pennsylvania, helps troubled children overcome their past. The story discusses Bennett’s own past as a bully and the girl they bullied.

When one of her old friends commits suicide Bennett starts to see a woman who looks suspiciously like the one she bullied. Is she back for revenge or is her own guilt driving her mad?

If you’re interested in other genres, there are thousands of more books set in Pa. that can be found here.

Reading has often been described as a way to reduce stress and engage minds. The next time you’re looking for a good book to read, consider an author or title from right here in the Keystone State.