ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tornadoes are one of mother nature’s most destructive tools, and here’s how many have touched down in Pennsylvania since 1950.

The National Weather Service keeps thorough records when it comes to severe weather. They have even mapped out Pennsylvania by the number of confirmed tornadoes that have touched down in each county.

On May 31, 1985, Pennsylvania saw its only F-5 tornado — in Mercer County — along with an outbreak of multiple others. In fact, the weather service said only two other tornado days in the U.S. since then have been deadlier.

The 1985 tornado outbreak struck the Northeastern United States and Canada. The National Weather Service confirmed a total of 43 tornadoes across Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, and Ontario. 89 people were killed and more than 1,000 people were injured. The outbreak reportedly caused more than $600 Million in property damage.

Despite Mercer County seeing the only ever confirmed F-5 in Pa., a number of counties have seen far more confirmed tornadoes.

The most confirmed tornadoes go to Westmoreland County with a whopping 41 between 1950 and 2022. On the opposite side, the least amount goes to Cameron County with only two.

Tornadoes in Central Pennsylvania 1950-2022

In our ten-county Central Pa. region, Cambria County has the most at 18.

Bedford – 12

Blair – 3

Cameron – 2

Cambria – 18

Centre – 13

Clearfield – 8

Elk – 14

Huntingdon – 12

Jefferson – 16

Somerset – 15

Across the state 1950-2022

Across Pennsylvania, tornadoes by counties range from a couple to a couple of dozen.

Philadelphia has had 11 confirmed tornadoes while Allegheny County, where Pittsburgh is, has seen 21. Erie has seen 17 while Crawford County, directly below Erie, has seen 33.

In the Northeast/Pocono Mountain area, Luzerne County, where Scranton and Wilkes-Barre call home, has seen 19 tornadoes and eight have touched down in Pike County, where Pa. meets both New York and New Jersey.

Dauphin County, home of the Capital of Pennsylvania, Harrisburg, has seen 19 confirmed tornadoes touch down. Neighboring Lancaster County, however, has seen a total of 35.

Photo provided by National Weather Service

While this data goes through 2022, a handful of tornadoes have been preliminarily confirmed across the Commonwealth in 2023.