(WTAJ) – Two Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Troopers were shot in the line of duty Saturday in Juniata County.

Trooper Jacques F. Rougeau Jr., 29 was killed and Trooper James Wagner, 45 was seriously injured. In a release on Sunday, Governor Josh Shapiro ordered all Commonwealth flags on all Commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff to honor Rougeau Jr.

Police are still investigating the cause of what led to the deadly shooting.

The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) has said they want to provide information to the public on two charities for anyone wishing to help the families of Rougeau Jr. and Wagner.

Donations can be sent to: PSTA Survivors Fund, 3625 Vartan Way, Harrisburg, PA 17110. These donations are distributed directly to the families of the officers.

Contributions can also be made to the Troopers Helping Troopers Foundation. This non-profit, tax-deductible 501(C)3 foundation provides funding for families when a trooper is killed in the line of duty, among other services.

“The PSTA Survivors Fund and Troopers Helping Troopers DO NOT solicit the public for contributions, so please be careful if you receive any calls,” PSTA President David Kennedy said. “Every dollar contributed goes directly to helping troopers and their loved ones.”