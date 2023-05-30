Camera straps are also referred to as slings or carriers.

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau has announced a photo contest and here’s what you and your furry family need to know to win cash prizes.

The Family Outdoor Adventures Photo Contest is hoping to encourage families across the commonwealth to explore Cameron, Clarion, Elk, Forest and Jefferson County.

The contest runs from Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, August 31. Finalists’ photos will be posted online in September. From there the public will cast votes and the four entries receiving the most votes will win cash prizes.

Here are the prizes:

1st Place $100

2nd Place $75

3rd Place $50

4th Place $25

To enter complete the entry form and upload your photos at the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau photo contest website. Photos must meet the Family Outdoor Adventures photo contest theme and must be taken in either Cameron, Clarion, Elk, Forest, or Jefferson Counties.

You can read the full rundown of the rules and regulations for the contest here.

“Our photo contests are very popular with travelers and locals alike,” John Straitiff, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau said. People are very passionate about spending time outdoors with their family and friends. Our latest contest gives people the chance to show off their photos of having fun in the outdoors with their families in Pennsylvania`s Great Outdoors region.”

More than one photo can be submitted per person. Questions can be emailed to info@visitpago.com