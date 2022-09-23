HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania’s have an opportunity to give feedback on how satisfied they are with road work in the state.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has launched an online survey to see how well its performance on construction and maintenance services are in the state. PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said safe and efficient travel is their teams goal.

“PennDOT team members and our industry partners work hard year-round to support safe and efficient travel,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “Our annual surveys help us look for educational opportunities and gauge perception and performance across the state.”

The 24-question survey asks residents how they receive roadway information from PennDOT and how often the department meets or exceeds their expectations. Drivers are also asked about experiences with reporting concerns to the department and whether or how they use the state’s 511PA traveler information services.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The online survey will be available through Oct. 14.