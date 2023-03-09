HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– What better way to celebrate the birth of Pennsylvania other than visiting The State Museum of Pennsylvania and getting a look at what’s known as the state’s “birth certificate.”

To celebrate Pa’s 342nd birthday William Penn’s original charter will be on display from Sunday, March 12 till 1 p.m. on Friday, March 17 for the museum at 300 North Street in Harrisburg. Admission will be free for the Sunday the charter goes on display.

The year was 1681 when Pennsylvania was born after England’s King Charles II granted a charter to William Penn. To celebrate the Pennsylvania State Archives displays the charter once a year for a limited time before returning it to a high-security vault where it’s safe from light and anything else that could damage it in the environment.

Besides looking at the charter, visitors at the museum who have a free-timed ticket will also get to see a showing of “Animals of the Night” at the Planetarium, as well as visit the Curiosity Connection and galleries. Those tickets can be purchased at the front desk, but they are limited.

Other museums and historic sites will also be free on Pa’s birthday including the Pennsylvania Military Museum in Boalsburg and Somerset’s Historical Center. A list can be found below:

Brandywine Battlefield Park, Chadds Ford

Bushy Run Battlefield, Jeannette

Conrad Weiser Homestead, Womelsdorf

Cornwall Iron Furnace, Cornwall

Daniel Boone Homestead, Birdsboro

Drake Well Museum, Titusville

Eckley Miners` Village, Weatherly

Ephrata Cloister, Ephrata

Fort Pitt Museum, Pittsburgh

Graeme Park, Horsham

Joseph Priestley House, Northumberland

Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum, Lancaster

Pennsbury Manor, Morrisville

Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum, Scranton

Pennsylvania Lumber Museum, Ulysses

Pennsylvania Military Museum, Boalsburg

Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania, Strasburg

Somerset Historical Center, Somerset

More information can be found online at The State Museum of Pennsylvania’s website.