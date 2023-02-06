Most families are due for a monthly tax credit check beginning in July. (iStock/Getty Images Plus)

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Pennsylvanians filing their 2022 personal state income taxes can help Pennsylvanias military personnel, veterans and their families by donating any amount of their refund to the states Military Family Relief Assistance Program (MFRAP) and/or Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF).

Both programs are administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, which provides resources and assistance to veterans, military members, and their families in the Commonwealth.

Military Family Relief Assistance Program:

The MFRAP helps Pennsylvania service members and their families by providing financial assistance to those with a direct and immediate financial need as a result of circumstances beyond their control.

Examples of how MFRAP grants helped service members in 2022 include the following:

A Pennsylvania Army National Guardsman returned from deployment and needed a new roof on their home. The full cost of a new roof was causing financial hardship during a stressful post-deployment. A grant was approved for $1,500 to help with the roof repairs.

A service member medically retired from the U.S. Air Force encountered difficulty finding work due to his disabilities and recovery from COVID-19, causing undue financial stress for a family of five. A grant for $1,500 was approved to help the family pay bills.

All members of the armed forces who were discharged for medical reasons are also eligible to apply for assistance up to four years after a medical discharge.

Reserve component service members (including Pennsylvania National Guard members) and their families may be eligible for a grant for a period of up to three years after release from a qualifying active-duty tour.

The program also applies to certain family members of eligible service members. Applicants must show that they have a direct and immediate financial need as a result of circumstances beyond their control.

To learn more you can visit the MFRAP website.

Veterans’ Trust Fund:

The VTF provides funding to assist and support Pennsylvania veterans and their families. The VTF will issue grants to statewide charitable organizations that assist veterans, veterans service organizations, and county directors of veterans affairs. The fund can assist veterans in need of shelter and with the necessities of living.

To learn more you can visit the VTF website.