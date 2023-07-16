PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you are looking for some family fun this August, the Allegheny Regional Asset District (RAD) has a sweet (and free) deal for you.

As part of the “3 For Free” admission to the Andy Warhol Museum, the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh and The Heinz History Center will be free every day in August.

All three of the museums were recently honored by USA TODAY 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards with the following awards.

The “3 For Free” is in addition to the annual free admissions RAD days, which are in September at places through Allegheny County.

Those interested in getting free tickets during the “3 For Free” month are encouraged to order them online at each of the museum’s websites. According to the RAD, this is the best way to guarantee admission.

According to their website, the RAD invests in Allegheny County’s quality of life through financial support of libraries, parks and trailers, arts and cultural organizations, regional attractions, sports and civic facilities and public transit.