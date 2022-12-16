HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Licenses are not just a responsibility of owning a dog, they protect all Pennsylvania dogs and are the best way to bring your pet home quickly if it’s lost.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding reminded Pennsylvania dog owners to purchase a 2023 license from their county treasurer by January 1, 2023.

“If you love your dog, license your dog,” Secretary Redding said. “It’s that simple. The best way to protect the dogs we love is with a license. Even if a dog has a chip, a license on their collar is clearly visible and helps ensure they will be brought home rather than ending up in a shelter.”

All dogs three months of age and older are required to be licensed in Pennsylvania. An annual license is $8.50, and a lifetime license is $51.50. If the animal is spayed or neutered, the annual fee is $6.50, and lifetime is $31.50. Lifetime licenses require that the dog have a microchip or tattoo. Discounts are available to older adults and people with disabilities.

Your dog license purchase keeps all PA dogs and communities safe by funding the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement’s work:

Inspecting Pennsylvania’s kennels and ensuring the health and wellbeing of dogs that spend their lives there;

Investigating and prosecuting illegal kennel and puppy mill operators;

Ensuring that dogs in breeding operations don’t go without veterinary care;

Protecting the public by monitoring dangerous dogs, investigating dog bites, and holding owners responsible;

Reuniting licensed lost dogs with their families; and

Helping unlicensed lost dogs find shelter.

Fines for unlicensed dogs range from $50 to $300, plus court costs – far more than the cost of a license.

Licenses can be purchased through Pennsylvania’s county treasurers. To ensure you’re purchasing a legitimate license and not being scammed, skip the search engine and type licenseyourdogpa.pa.gov into your browser’s address bar to find your county treasurer.