HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The last day for Pennsylvanians to register to vote for the primary election is Monday, May 1, by 11:59 p.m.

The primary election is being held on Tuesday, May 16, where residents can vote from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. This year’s primary involves a state Senate race between Democrats and Republicans.

The last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot is Tuesday, May 9.

Polling places have been selected and will remain the same as last year. In addition to voting you’re also welcome to become a poll worker as election officials say they could still use some help.

“We are always interested in finding poll workers. It tends to be kinda a core group that comes back every year but it’s always nice to have extra help. It is a long day for them so definitely having a full staff at the polls is important,” Blair County Commissioner Laura Burke said.

You can find more information about being a poll worker on the DOS Voting & Election Information website.

You can register to vote online here. To sign up online you should have either your PA driver’s license or PennDOT ID available.

If you have any questions you can call 1 – 877 – VOTESPA (1 – 877 – 868 – 3772).