The Pa. Fish and Boat Commission advised anglers to catch and dispose of Northern Snakeheads in the state.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) issued an advisory on Wednesday encouraging anglers to report and dispose of any invasive Northern Snakeheads they catch across the state.

PFBC and partner natural resource agencies have been conducting surveillance monitoring for Northern Snakeheads in the lower Susquehanna River since May 2020.

Although the abundance of the species appears to be low, this summer marks the first instance of Northern Snakehead reproduction in the Conowingo Reservoir in the Susquehanna River —which PFBC said is concerning.

The snake is an aquatic invasive species in Pennsylvania, meaning it does not naturally live in the area, and its presence can have harmful ecological impacts. Instead, it’s indigenous to parts of China, Korea and Russia, PFBC said.

With invasive Northern Snakehead reproduction increasing, the PFBC encourages anglers to identify and dispose of the species if caught.

According to the commission, Northern Snakeheads can cause declines in important sport fisheries, such as bass and panfish, and can slow recovery efforts for other species

Possession, transport and importation of live snakeheads is illegal in both Pennsylvania and Maryland, where violators can incur legal consequences if they are not in compliance.

Harvesting the species is strongly encouraged, and there are no size or creel limits on the species, meaning hook and line and bowfishing are both acceptable means of catching the fish.

Anyone who catches a Northern Snakehead is required to immediately kill the fish onsite. Since the species is a tough, air-breathing fish that can survive outside of water for long periods, the suggested methods for killing the animals are removing the head, gill arches or internal organs.

Carcasses can be disposed of in the trash or used as garden fertilizer, PFBC said.

According to the Pa. Fish and Boat Commission, the snake can also produce white meat filets to be cooked and eaten.

The PFBC will be posting signs at river access areas encouraging anglers to harvest and report Northern Snakeheads and providing instructions on how to distinguish them from similar species.

More information about how to report captures of snakeheads in Pa. can be found on the commission’s website.