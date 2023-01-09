BENTONVILLE, Ark. (WTAJ) — Walmart is encouraging the community to make a healthy start to the new year by stopping by their pharmacies for the first Walmart Wellness Day of 2023.

If you’re interested in receiving free health screenings for things such as glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure as well as affordable immunizations like flu, COVID-19, mums, measles and more — then get ready to head to a Walmart near you this weekend. Select stores will also feature vision screenings, in-store giveaways and demonstrations of wellness products.

The wellness event takes place at Walmart pharmacies nationwide Saturday, Jan. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Walmart said the event encourages families to prioritize their health by not only helping them know and understand their numbers but also providing the tools and resources to seek care as well as improve and maintain healthy lifestyles.

“Knowing your health numbers is just a start, but additional information allows people to make decisions and track progress,” Walmart wrote in a statement. “Walmart Wellness Day is also a great time for customers to learn about our health and wellness offerings and solutions and take advantage of free screenings and affordable immunizations, right in their backyard.”

Walmart pharmacies have hosted this event since 2014, contributing to what they reported as more than five million free healthcare screenings for customers. Walmart added that more than 4,000 of its stores are in medically underserved areas, which means they are often the first stop for healthcare in these rural and underserved communities.

For more information on Walmart Wellness Day, visit Walmart.com/wellnesshub.