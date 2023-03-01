HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — With one month to go until the gates open for 2023, Hersheypark has released its hours for the season on Wednesday, March 1.

“With more operating days than ever, this represents a significant expansion of hours offered to our guests compared to 2022. We are open every weekend from April 1, 2023, through Jan 1, 2024, with a combination of earlier opens and later nights for guest flexibility,” Park spokesperson Amanda Polyak said.

According to the park, most of the park hours are as follows:

April

Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

May

Friday and Saturdays until May 27, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m

Sundays until May 28: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Daily operations start Friday, May 25

June

Mondays to Thursdays until June 15: 11 a.m to 7 p.m

Fridays until June 16: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturdays until June 10: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Starting June 17: the park opens at 10 a.m.

Fridays and Saturdays starting June 24: 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

After June 25: Sunday- Thursday 10 a.m to 9 p.m.

July:

Starting July 3, Sunday to Thursday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays after July 7: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

August:

Sundays to Thursdays until Aug. 11: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Monday-Thursdays starting Aug 21: 11 p.m.- 7 p.m.

September

Sept. 1: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sept. 2-3: 10 p.m. -10 p.m.

Sept 4: 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Sept 9: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sept. 10: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A complete list of hours can be seen here.

The 2023 season marks the first time the park will be open every single weekend from April 1 until the end of the year.