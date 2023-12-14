Video courtesy: Hersheypark

HERSHEY, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Experience Hersheypark at Christmas with the return of Hersheypark’s Christmas Candylane as it returns Thursday, Dec.14.

For 40 years, the merriest event of the year has delighted guests with a unique blend of only-in-Hershey holiday experiences that include the most lights in Pennsylvania, the only place in the Northeast where guests can get a look at all nine of Santa’s reindeer, unique seasonal rides and signature hot chocolate.

Hersheypark Christmas Candylane was voted one of the top holiday theme park events in the country by USA Today and it’s the highest-ranked park in Pennsylvania.

Courtesy: Hersheypark

Courtesy: Hersheypark

Courtesy: Hersheypark

Courtesy: Hersheypark

Courtesy: Hersheypark

Courtesy: Hersheypark

Courtesy: Hersheypark

Courtesy: Hersheypark

Courtesy: Hersheypark

Courtesy: Hersheypark

Courtesy: Hersheypark

Courtesy: Hersheypark

Courtesy: Hersheypark

Courtesy: Hersheypark

Courtesy: Hersheypark

Courtesy: Hersheypark

Courtesy: Hersheypark

Courtesy: Hersheypark

Courtesy: Hersheypark

Courtesy: Hersheypark

Courtesy: Hersheypark

The Hershey Sweet Lights drive-through light experience is also open nightly from 5:00-10:00 p.m. The separately ticketed attraction can be found just down the road from Hersheypark and it’s celebrating 20 years of operation in 2023.

Hershey Sweet Lights has two miles of fields and wooded trails decorated with nearly 600 illuminated, animated displays created from about 2 million LED lights. Visitors can enjoy the lights from the comfort of their cars while listening to holiday music.

Courtesy: Hersheypark

Courtesy: Hersheypark

Courtesy: Hersheypark

Courtesy: Hersheypark

Courtesy: Hersheypark

Courtesy: Hersheypark

Courtesy: Hersheypark

Hersheypark Christmas Candylane features many festive experiences only found in The Sweetest Place On Earth, including:

The most lights in Pennsylvania, with 5 million LED lights.

Family-friendly rides and seven coasters open, while the weather permits, including the first winter for the new Wildcat’s Revenge hybrid coaster.

The only place in the Northeast where guests can see all nine of Santa’s reindeer.

Interactive experience and photo opportunity with Santa through Sunday, December 24.

New Mrs. Claus’ Dance Party under the old Carrousel pavilion.

Hersheypark character “Meet and Greet” inside the heated Music Box Theatre

TREEville Trail with more than a dozen decorated trees that tell the stories of The Sweetest Place On Earth.

Signature hot chocolate, new flavors of holiday-themed King Size Shakes, cookie lids on our hot chocolate bar, and the return of the fan-favorite Baked Potato Bar.

Courtesy: Hersheypark

Hersheypark Christmas Candylane is open to the public nightly starting Thursday, December 14 (closed Christmas Day) and Hershey Sweet Lights is open nightly through January 1, 2024, the hours for both attractions vary by day and can be viewed on Hersheypark’s calendar while guests are encouraged to explore the best offers on the Hersheypark website.