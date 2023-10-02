KARNS CITY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Karns City High School football player Mason Martin had a “very good week,” according to the latest update from his parents.

Martin, who collapsed on the field after a hit in the middle of a Friday night game, has been in a fight for his life for the past four weeks. His parents update the community as they can, saying it’s hard to because things keep changing — sometimes even hourly.

This past weekend, a new update from them said that he’s what has been referred to as “responsive unconsciousness,” saying he’s unconscious but making improvement with movements and reactions to sound and touch.

Doctors are preparing Mason for the next stage of his recovery. An EEG machine, used to see how his brain is processing information, showed Mason was hearing and processing information. A higher level of brain activity was seen in reaction to his parents’ voices.

While having a few tense moments, Mason’s parents said it’s been nothing like prior weeks and they’re now shedding tears of joy rather than heartache.

“Day by day he’s coming back to us,” they said in their update.

Mason’s parents said that over the past few days, he was only on the ventilator for four hours.

They thanked everyone for all of the support, saying where he is now is a testament to the power of prayer.