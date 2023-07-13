CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Nowadays many people rely on high-speed internet to work, attend school or just to do their daily shopping. Yet many places in Pennsylvania don’t have reliable internet.

On June 26, President Biden announced each state’s funding allocation as a part of NTIA’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program. On Friday, July 7th, NTIA Senior Advisor for External Affairs Barbara Cottam joined Governor Josh Shapiro in Pittsburg, PA, to celebrate the allocation of more than $1.16 billion in BEAD funding to Pennsylvania.

This historic investment is set to be used to bolster the deployment and adoption of affordable, reliable, high-speed Internet service throughout the Commonwealth.

In State College, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), in association with the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (PBDA) and various additional partner organizations in the commonwealth, hosted an event called Internet for All: Connecting the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The event brought together critical partners in Pennsylvania from federal, state, and local governments as well as industry and other key collaborators to discuss coordination on broadband efforts.

“We know that kids who grow up in a house without a reliable, affordable, high-speed internet connection get worse GPAs and are less likely to go on to post-secondary education,” Director of Broadband Equity and Access Deployment Program Evan Feinman said. “Elderly folks can’t age in places safely, we know that tons of people in our rural communities need access to telehealth and telemedicine services, and they don’t have it if they can’t get online. This is the program that is going to get every single home and business on the Internet.”

In certain situations having access to the internet can be the difference between life and death and many communities are struggling to get basic service.

“Communities are struggling right now and we have to balance the need to get this right with the need to do this quickly,” Feinman said.

The Federal Communications Commission has put out a map that identifies those unserved and underserved areas. The folks in those areas will be eligible for these funds but they need help from the public to ensure everyone is covered.

“We want to hear from you. We want to be working with you on this front. Broadband expansion can be difficult, if it was easy, everyone would already have the connectivity they need,” Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority Brandon Carson said.

Clearfield County Commissioner Dave Glass attended the event. Glass is also a Chairman of the Broadband Task Force for the County Commissioners Association. Glass works with commissioners from across the state to figure out the best practices to bring back to the area.

Glass was part of a panel that talked about the importance of data and how important the maps are where service is unavailable.

“It is crucial, we can’t fix it if we don’t know what’s broken. If we don’t have accurate maps that show us who has broadband now and who doesn’t, we can’t really effectively get the dollars efficiently to where they need to go,” Glass said.

He also says that it’s important because Clearfield County will most likely get less funding so it’s critical to work with internet service providers and the FCC to ensure data is accurate.