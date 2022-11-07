WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pittsburgh amusement park Kennywood will soon bring seasonal cheer and over two million LED lights with its returning Holiday Lights displays.

The winter wonderland at the park will begin on Saturday, Nov. 19 with bright lights throughout the park and more than 20 rides, festive treats and the tallest Christmas tree in Pennsylvania.

Park guests can also meet Santa Clause and enjoy special live entertainment such as magic shows, ice carving, choir performances, and local celebrity readings of “The Night Before Christmas.” The event will also feature a large model train display and a walkthrough petting zoo.

“Holiday Lights at Kennywood is the only place in the region where you can marvel at the millions of lights and enjoy thrilling rides like the Jack Rabbit,” Kennywood General Manager Mark Pauls said. “With an all-new festive food line up, popular rides, unique entertainment, and the charm of the park during this event, there are plenty of reasons to be holly and jolly this season.“

The Holiday Lights tickets cost $14.99 for a limited time to visit through Jan. 1, 2023. More information about Holiday Lights and season passes to the park can be found on the Kennywood website.