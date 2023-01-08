INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Homer City man was killed in an early morning crash after the Indiana County coroner said his vehicle was rear-ended by a truck while he was making a turn.

According to Coroner Jerry Overman, 25-year-old Hunter McCloskey was driving west on Route 422 in Pine Township at 12:58 a.m. when the crash occurred. He said McCloskey was making a left turn onto Red Mill Road when his Subaru WRX was rear-ended by a pickup truck.

The coroner reported McCloskey’s vehicle struck a row of rocks before hitting a utility pole. McCloskey was ejected from his vehicle and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the coroner’s report.

The cause of McCloskey’s death is yet to be determined as an autopsy is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 8. The coroner along with the Indiana County District Attorney is investigating the crash.

The Pine Township Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash along with the Cherryhill Volunteer Fire Department, Nanty-Glo Volunteer Fire Department and the Blacklick Valley Ambulance.