The Pennsylvania State Capitol building is seen in Harrisburg, Pa., on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – A resolution that was introduced to highlight the state’s Grange legacy and advocacy has been adopted by the Pennsylvania House.

H.R. 148 to highlight the Pennsylvania State Grange’s rich legacy of service and advocacy on behalf of the commonwealth’s small communities and the vital role the Grange still plays today.

The House adopted the resolution, championed by Rep. Scott Conklin, and will now recognize Sept. 18, 2023, as “State Grange Day” in Pennsylvania.

Granges were first founded in 1867 to advance methods of agriculture, as well as to promote the social and economic needs of farmers in the United States, according to the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History.

“From the time of its first meeting in September 1873, when members of 25 local Granges united in their mission to strengthen rural communities, the Grange has evolved from a small farmer’s fraternity into a multifaceted organization with thousands of members, all united by the same spirit of fellowship and a desire to see their communities thrive,” Conklin said. “That commitment is evident in everything the Grange does, from education to advocacy to the tireless community service and good works that empower small communities.”

“By designating Sept. 18 as ‘State Grange Day,’ we can spread the word about how the Grange’s contributions over the past 150 years have shaped our history and how its influence is still very much alive today.”

Conklin added that the commonwealth currently has 170 local Granges with 5,700 members of all ages.



