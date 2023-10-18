PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Governor Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor Davis joined the Pennsylvania Jewish Legislative to stand against terror and in support of the people of Israel.

The Pennsylvania Senate adopted Resolution 191 and Resolution 185 condemning the unprovoked terrorist attack launched by Hamas against the State of Israel on October 7 and the Pennsylvania House adopted Resolution 245 urging the Congress of the United States to provide the State of Israel with the support necessary to ensure its safety and security and condemning the terrorist attack in Israel by Hamas.

“I’m proud to join the Jewish Legislative Caucus, and this bipartisan group of legislators here today, to show that even in these polarized times, Pennsylvania’s elected leaders are united in supporting Israel and standing against terror,” Governor Josh Shapiro said. “In the face of these gruesome images on our screens and promises of more horror to come, I’ve talked to many across our Commonwealth who feel helpless, angry, and sad. Together, we mourn the loss of innocent life. Know that we, as your elected leaders, have heard you – and your state lawmakers have lifted your voices through these resolutions condemning terror and standing with Israel.”

The Governor and Lieutenant Governor stood with Pennsylvania’s first ever Jewish Legislative Caucus, including founders and co-chairs Rep. Dan Frankel and Sen. Judy Schwank, during the event this afternoon.

“I’m proud that my colleagues, Democrats and Republicans from all over the commonwealth, voted to support the resolutions to condemn the October 7 terrorist attack on Israel. Simply put, the brutal acts of violence committed by Hamas have no place anywhere in the world today,” Sen. Judy Schwank said. “Their intention was not only to obliterate Israel but to strike fear in the hearts of Israelis and Jews all over the world, but they have not succeeded. Most importantly, both resolutions urge the U.S. Government to do everything possible to broker a meaningful, lasting peace and end the bloodshed we’ve witnessed over the past week and a half.”

“Today, Jewish people in Israel are defending themselves as Jews could not 75 years ago. They are fighting Hamas, a terrorist organization that aims to eradicate Jews, and they are fighting to rescue 200 hostages, held in unknown conditions for 11 days now,” Rep. Dan Frankel said. “I am proud that this Commonwealth stands with Israel as it fights a war that it did not seek or want