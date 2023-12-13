PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — The House Education Committee has unanimously legislation that will create a tax credit for employers who provide contributions to PA 529 College and Career Savings Program accounts owned by their employees.

House Bill 1745 was sponsored by Rep. Paul Friel (D-26) and it was approved by the committee on Wednesday, Dec. 13. Incorporating a tax credit for Pennsylvania employers who provide contributions to PA 529 accounts was recommended by the Tuition Account Program Advisory Board, which oversees the PA 529 program, in its annual report.

HB 1745 would establish a 25 percent tax credit on employer contributions of up to $500 per participating employee per year. It would apply to contributions made to any 529 account. Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Nebraska, Nevada and Wisconsin currently provide a similar tax credit.

“Creating this tax credit will encourage employers to help Pennsylvanians save for their child’s or grandchild’s future education with our tremendous PA 529 program,” Treasurer Garrity said. “HB 1745 will benefit families across Pennsylvania, and it will allow employers to offer a new benefit, making them more attractive places to work. I commend Rep. Friel for introducing this bill, and the House Education Committee for moving it forward. I look forward to working with the General Assembly to get this great idea enacted into law.”

PA 529 accounts can be used for a wide variety of expenses – including tuition, fees, books, equipment, room and board, and more – at four-year universities, community colleges, technical schools and qualified apprenticeships.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Learn more about saving with PA 529 accounts at pa529.com, or contact Treasury at pa529@patreasury.gov or 800-440-4000.