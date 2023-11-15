PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — The House of Representatives has passed legislation that would allow the Office of State Inspector General’s (OSIG) law enforcement officers with the authority to carry firearms.

The legislation was introduced by Rep. Scott Conklin (D – Centre). The bill amends the Administrative Code of 1929. It passed by a vote of 201-2.

OSIG works closely with law enforcement agencies to deter, detect, prevent and eradicate fraud, waste, misconduct and abuse in state programs and government operations. OSIG law enforcement officers are the only law enforcement officers in Pennsylvania that are not currently permitted to carry firearms.

The House State Government Committee, which Conklin chairs, unanimously reported the bill out of committee, signaling a unified commitment to reinforce the commonwealth’s oversight and the security of the law enforcement officers who oversee them.

“Today marks a pivotal moment in our continuous efforts to safeguard Pennsylvanians and the integrity of Pennsylvania’s programs and operations,” Conklin said. “With the expansion of the OSIG’s powers in 2017, this legislation is a stride towards ensuring that our law enforcement officers may execute their duties with the utmost safety.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Law enforcement officers at OSIG risk their lives in performing their duties, Conklin noted. By equipping these law enforcement officers with firearms, he hopes that Pennsylvania will ensure they may safely operate in scenarios that often present dangers.