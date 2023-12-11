HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania House has passed legislation that would ensure older Pennsylvanians do not lose access to two state prescription medication programs.

The bill, introduced by Sen. Judy Ward (R-30) and Sen. Maria Collett (D-12), would ensure access in the event of an increase in Social Security payments to older Pennsylvanians.

The PACE and PACENET programs provide comprehensive prescription coverage to Pennsylvanians age 65 or older. Senate Bill 607 would prevent PACE and PACENET participants from losing their benefits due to a Social Security cost-of-living increase.

Eligibility for the programs is governed by income limits. PACE is available to single older Pennsylvanians earning $14,500 or less, or married couples earning $17,700 or less. PACENET is available for individuals earning between $14,500 and $33,500 or married couples earning between $17,700 and $41,500.

Pennsylvanians on Social Security received an 8.7% cost-of-living increase in their benefits for 2023. Some PACE and PACENET participants could lose their eligibility if Senate Bill 607 is not enacted into law.

“With the passage of this legislation, senior citizens will not go into 2024 worrying about losing access to critical prescription medication coverage because of an increase in their Social Security payments,” Ward said. “I am hopeful for Gov. Josh Shapiro’s quick consideration and signature of this vital legislation.”

Senate Bill 607 now heads to Gov. Shapiro’s desk for his signature.