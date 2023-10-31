PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania House has approved legislation that will provide investments to state-related universities.

The House passed House Bill 612, which would provide a 7% increase in funding to Penn State University, the University of Pittsburgh, and Temple University and a 25% increase in funding for Lincoln University. The bill also freezes tuition increases at the universities for the 2024-25 school year.

House Republican Policy Chairman Josh Kail (R-Beaver/Washington) said the passage of state-related funding legislation Tuesday is a win for Pennsylvania’s students and families.

The House has also passed legislation with overwhelming support that would ensure greater transparency by making the state-related universities subject to certain provisions of the state’s Right to Know Law.

“Every Pennsylvanian has a friend, a relative or a co-worker who attends or attended one of our world-renowned state-related universities,” Speaker Joanna McClinton (D-Phila/Delaware) said. “By blocking this funding, Republicans put our students, universities, and communities at risk, but I’m proud that today we secured funding for these schools and a tuition freeze for students.”

“For the last several months, House Republicans have called for increased transparency in the state-related system and a freeze in state-related tuition for substantial increases in state support,” House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) said. “The days of blank checks to state-related universities must come to an end and the House passing legislation with a tuition freeze requirement, along with legislation yesterday to increase transparency of the state-related system, is a good starting point to accomplish that goal.”

“Through unwavering determination, House Democrats have stood united in their support of the commonwealths students,” Majority Appropriations Committee Chairman Jordan Harris said. “We have fought the opposition because we believe that every student who chooses higher education in our state should have the option to do so affordably, right here in our state. Despite obstacles, we persistently pursued investments, extending opportunities for our universities and students. Today, we stand firm, advocating for accessible education and a freeze on future tuition hikes. By supporting our state-related universities we reaffirmed our commitment to success of our young people.”