HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — May 18 is considered “I Love Reese’s Day.” The holiday was created by the Hershey Company back in 2010 to celebrate the delicious confection.

According to National Today, the date was chosen since it is between March and July when National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day and Chocolate Day are respectively celebrated.

In honor of the day, Reese’s held a poll on which peanut butter cup people enjoyed more. This was between creamy peanut butter cups and crunchy peanut butter cups, with the creamy variation winning in all 50 states.

So, how are these treats created?

According to Food Network, it all starts with the peanuts, around 2,500 pounds of them to be exact! The peanuts are sourced from the southeastern United States and are cleaned, sorted, and roasted.

Once they are roasted, the peanuts are then mashed and slowly get moved toward the chocolate.

From there, the paper cups are created and shaped into the famous Reese’s design and get filled with a small portion of chocolate. Once the first layer of chocolate is formed, a “peanut butter plug” is placed on top.

Once the “plugs” are placed, the conveyer belt shakes the half-filled cups to allow the peanut butter to spread evenly over the chocolate. Once that is done, the final portion of chocolate tops off the cup, and a puff of air is blown onto the cups to spread out the chocolate.

The cups are then cooled for 30 minutes, where they are wrapped and shipped to locations around the world.

According to Food Network, Hershey’s makes enough Reese’s Peanut Butter cups in one year to circle the Earth seven times.