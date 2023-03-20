HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – A shortage of nurses and physician assistants is straining the ability of the healthcare system in Pennsylvania to provide the care that patients need.

Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) is seeking $112,000,000 in state funding to train students in six in-demand, high-growth jobs, including nurses and physician assistants.

According to PASSHE, the median age of RNs is 52 and the shortage of frontline workers will worsen in the oncoming years.

Here’s what the $112,000,000 would go towards:

PASSHE universities would use $12,500,000 to create a stronger pipeline of nurses and physician assistants from the classroom to the workforce.

The universities would invest $7,000,000 to provide financial aid to nursing and physician assistant students

$5,500,000 would be used to expand high-cost nursing programs

$573,500,000 would go towards enabling the Board of Governors to consider freezing basic in-state undergraduate tuition for a fifth consecutive year.

“Affordability is especially important for rural and urban students to have the opportunity to work at hospitals and healthcare facilities and easing the industry’s significant labor shortages,” PASSHE wrote in a press release.

A recent industry survey in the commonwealth found vacancy rates of 32% for certified registered nurse practitioners and nursing support staff, 30% for registered nurses providing direct care and 17% for clinical nurse specialists.



