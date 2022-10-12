(WTAJ) — With visibility becoming more difficult at night, the chances of crashing into animals, like deer running across the road, increases. So, how likely are you to hit an animal while driving?

State Farm complied a list of the chances of a collision with an animal while on the roadway in each state, with Pennsylvania tied for 4th in crash chances at 1 in 54.

Their latest data shows an average of 1 in 115 chance of a collision with an animal in the United States. Between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, State Farm estimates there were over 1.9 million accidents involving animals. The peak season for these accidents is from October through December.

While Pennsylvania cracks the top five, West Virginia tops the list with a 1 in 37 chance of a crash, followed by Montana (1 in 39), South Dakota (1 in 46) and Michigan (1 in 54). Hawaii sits in last with a 1 in 474 chance of a crash with Nevada following with a 1 in 430 chance of a crash and Florida with a 1 in 306 chance of a crash.

So, what can those in high-risk states do to avoid the deer in headlights? Below State Farm list multiple tips to avoid animals while on the road.

Stay alert. Pay attention to "deer crossing" and "wildlife crossing" signs and be cautious in areas near woods or water.

Use high beams. Flicking your high beams on an animal in the road may cause the animal to scurry away. High beams also help illuminate dark roads.

Don't swerve. If a car crash is inevitable, maintain control of your vehicle and don't veer off the road.

Brake as necessary. If you can avoid hitting the animal, reduce your speed, honk your horn and tap your brakes to warn other drivers. If there are no drivers behind you, brake hard.

Remember peak season. Animal collisions happen most during October through December, which is hunting and mating season.

Remember meal time. Watch for animals in the road between dusk and dawn.

Watch for herds. If you see one deer, there are probably more nearby.

Don't use a whistle. No scientific evidence supports that car-mounted deer whistles work.

Wear seat belts. Always obey speed limits and wear seat belts.

Deer, along with other animals have grown in population, which can make it more dangerous on the road and a crash more likely. According to State Farm, the top five accidents include deer, unidentified animals, rodents, dogs and raccoons. Additionally, in November there are over 17,000 accidents involving turkeys, according to State Farm.