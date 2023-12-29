(WTAJ) — Time’s ‘Person of the Year’ is nearly 100 years old, but how many hail from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania?

While not Pennsylvanian, Charles Lindbergh was the first ever Person of the Year in 1927. Lindbergh was famous for being the first person to fly across the Atlantic. The disappearance of the Lindbergh baby is also one of the most infamous unsolved mysteries of all time.

After that, there were four Pennsylvanians who have been named Person of the Year a total of six times.

First up is Wallis Simpson in 1936. Her relationship with King Edward III of the U.K. led to him abdicating the throne to marry her. Simpson was born in Blue Ridge Summit, Pa. She was born in 1896 and died in 1986.

Marshall, born in Uniontown, is one of the few to be named Person of the Year twice. Born in 1880, Marshall was named in 1943 as the U.S. Army Chief of Staff and was instrumental in organizing U.S. actions in World War II.

Later, in 1947, he was named Secretary of State and was the man behind the “Marshall Plan,” which afforded $13.3 billion to Western European economies to recover after World War II. Marshall died in 1959.

Maybe the most recognizable name behind Swift is Newt Gingrich. Born in 1943 in Harrisburg, Gingrich was named Person of the Year in 1995. He was the leader of the “Republican Revolution,” an election landslide that led to him being elected Speaker of the House.

Taylor Swift x2

In 2023, Pennsylvania’s Grammy-winning artist, Taylor Swift, was named Person of the Year. The title comes after Swift had the highest-grossing concert tour of all time. This marked the second time she was named Person of the Year.

In 2017, she was on the cover of Time as part of “The Silence Breakers,” with Ashley Judd and Susan Fowler, who spoke out against sexual abuse.

That’s right, you were once Time’s Person of the Year. In 2006, the publication named “You,” and represented individuals across the globe who contributed all forms of content on the internet, be it Myspace, YouTube, websites, and many other online platforms.