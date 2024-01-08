(WTAJ) — As winter weather sweeps across the region, it is important to remember safe ways to shovel and blow snow.

As for anyone with elderly neighbors, severe winter weather is a good opportunity to check on them in case they need help clearing their driveaway.

Simple ways to stay safe during snow removal

Dress appropriately – layer up and dress warm enough to cover your head and hands. Be sure to wear non-skid boots.

– layer up and dress warm enough to cover your head and hands. Be sure to wear non-skid boots. Stay hydrated – Also avoid stimulants such as caffeine that increase heart rate.

– Also avoid stimulants such as caffeine that increase heart rate. Set a time limit – Take a break when needed. For senior citizens consider resting after 20 minutes.

– Take a break when needed. For senior citizens consider resting after 20 minutes. Don’t shovel alone – Let a neighbor know when you are shoveling so that someone is looking out for you.

Warming up before going out to shovel can help prevent a strain on muscles and joints as well as help protect against heart attacks. Before going out to face the storm, try walking in place, stretching your arms, legs and back for five to ten minutes.

Having a talk with elderly parents about not shoveling when snow accumulates to over four inches is also pivotal to winter safety. A shovel full of snow can weigh up to 15 pounds, depending on how wet it is, which could present injury and strain.

Hiring someone to shovel, asking a neighbor or a loved one is the best way for senior citizens to avoid injury. It also is important to be an observant neighbor during winter weather if you know that you live near or around seniors.

When utilizing snow removal equipment, it is important to test the parts before winter comes. Snowblowers should not be used on slopes or rushed because snow can cause an overload of snow to be packed inside. If a snowblower becomes clogged, stop the machine and wait at least five seconds before clearing it.

Shoveling early and often can help prevent large amounts of snow build up during a winter storm. It is recommended that shoveling should be done each time snow reaches a depth of two inches. Salting after shoveling can also curb a collection of ice that would otherwise form on sidewalks, steps and porches.