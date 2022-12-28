PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — With the new year right around the corner, people will be celebrating the start of 2023.

Some of these celebrations include fireworks. The Northern Lancaster Regional Police Department is providing tips and a reminder of what the laws are in Pennsylvania surrounding residential fireworks users.

Under House Bill 2157 was signed into law as Act 74 of 2022, consumers can now purchase and use “Class C” or “consumer-grade” fireworks that include firecrackers, Roman candles, bottle rockets, and similar fireworks that contain a maximum of 50 milligrams of explosive material.

The expansion includes those fireworks that were previously only available to out-of-state residents. Display fireworks, which are described as including salutes that contain more than two grains or 130 milligrams of explosive materials, and professional-grade aerial shells containing more than 60 grams of pyrotechnic compositions, are still only to be used by professionals with a permit from the municipality where the display will take place.

Anyone who is over the age of 18 can legally purchase consumer fireworks. Consumer fireworks do not include ground or hand-held sparkling devices, novelties, and toy caps.

But, there are restrictions to how fireworks are detonated in residential settings.

They cannot be ignited or discharged on public or private property without the permission of the property owner.

They cannot be launched or detonated from or within a motor vehicle or building. They cannot be discharged toward a motor vehicle or building as well.

They cannot be launched or discharged within 150 feet of an occupied structure, whether or not a person is actually present.

They cannot be launched while the person launching them is under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance, or another drug.

Municipalities may restrict the use of consumer fireworks between 10 p.m. and 10 a.m. except:

July 2, 3, 4, and Dec. 31 when they may be used until 1 a.m.

If July 4 falls on a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday they may be used until 1 a.m. on the immediately preceding and following Friday and Saturday.

Anyone with questions can contact their local police department or municipality office