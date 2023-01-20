(WTAJ) — GIANT, MARTIN’S and GIANT Heirloom Market stores are kicking off their Fill a Plate food drive to help school hunger relief programs.

From Jan. 20 through Jan. 30, community members can participate in the Fill a Plate food drive by dropping off non-perishable food items at GIANT, MARTIN’S and GIANT Heirloom Market stores.

Suggested donated items include canned fruits and vegetables, canned tuna and chicken, cereal, granola bars, fruit snacks, and related items. Donation bins will be at the front of each store by the customer service center.

The GIANT Company is also inviting shoppers from now through Feb. 28 to round up their grocery purchases to the nearest dollar to donate to the Feeding School Kids initiative. Customers can also convert their CHOICE points to donations to public school districts’ food programs.

Since its launch in 2021, The GIANT Company along with its customers has raised over $4.8 million for the Feeding School Kids initiative. These funds help school districts support meal programs and address food insecurity in multiple ways.