PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — As the weekend storm approaches, energy companies are reminding customers how to practice safe energy usage during storms.

How to stay safe

Residents are reminded that an odorant that smells like rotten eggs is added to natural gas, and if you detect the smell you should leave your home immediately and leave the door open. Do not use a phone, light a match or switch anything on or off. You should move 100 yards away or until the odor is no longer present. Finally, dial 911 and your energy provider.

Appliance exhaust vents should be clear of snow and ice because blocked outside vents can lead to a dangerous build-up of carbon monoxide. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, fatigue, shortness of breath, nausea and dizziness. If you believe you might be experiencing the symptoms listed, immediately seek fresh air and medical attention.

Space heaters and generators can be a source of carbon monoxide and customers are reminded to provide adequate ventilation. You should not use unvented heaters in bedrooms, bathrooms or confined spaces or operate a generator indoors, in a garage or basement.

If you experience a power outage, do not approach or touch a downed power line. Turn off all the lights, unplug appliances and do not use a gas-powered range or oven to heat a home. It is recommended to use flashlights in place of candles to prevent the risk of fire.

Electric outages will affect blowers and newer heaters with electronic ignitions. If your gas heater does not relight when the power returns, turn the heater off for a moment and then back on. If it still does not light, it is advised to call a heating professional for service.

For more information on additional safety tips, visit your energy provider’s website.