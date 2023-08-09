PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – You may refer to Pennsylvania as the “Keystone State,” but do you know why that is?

The keystone is a popular symbol of Pennsylvania because during the early days of our nation, our state held a key position geographically, economically and politically. It is also the official logo of each Pennsylvania state agency using its own variations.

State Symbols

What’s the state bird?

This brown bird gets its name from the black ruffle-like feathers on its neck. It was designated the official state bird of Pennsylvania in 1931, according to Bird Fact. The ruffed grouse was an important part of the food supply for hunters and it’s still a familiar sight in Pennsylvania forests today.

Grouse can be found throughout North America and are related to quail, turkeys and pheasants, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

What’s the state dog?

The Great Dane was named Pennsylvania state dog in 1965 thanks to the Act of August 17, 1956, P.L. 331, No. 178. This big breed was used as a hunting hound and as a working breed in the early years. William Penn, the founder of Pennsylvania, also had one and his portrait in the governor’s reception room even features ones, according to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The act stated that the “physical and other attributes of the Great Dane, to wit: size, strength, beauty, intelligence, tolerance, courage, faithfulness, trustworthiness and stability exemplify those of Pennsylvania.”

(Photo credit: ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)

Do you remember the state tree and flower?

The Mountain Laurel, pictured below, became the state flower in 1933 after then-Governor Gifford Pinchot made it official. According to Kremp, the governor’s wife found the mountain laurel delightful, which led her husband to choose it to be the state’s official flower. At the time, two bills were competing with different flowers nominated for this honor. Pinchot opted to make the mountain laurel the state flower instead of the pink azalea.

According to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, each spring the pink blooms cover the mountainsides and can often be identified through its star-shaped white and pink flowers.

Mountain Laurels (Public Domain)

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources, in 1896 the “Father of Pennsylvania Forestry,” Dr. Joseph T. Rothrock, stated, “If Pennsylvania were to select one tree as characteristic of our state, nothing would be better than the hemlock.” This would eventually become true some 30 years later.

In 1931, the eastern hemlock became the states official tree. They’re a slow-growing tree with a long life. They can 200-300 years to mature and then live to be more than 800 years old, according to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

What’s the state animal?

This one may not come as any surprise, but the white-tailed deer was named the state animal in 1959. According to the Act of October 2, P.L. 1005, No. 416, “The whitetail deer is an animal that is found in abundance in the wooded areas of our Commonwealth and has played an integral part in solving the problem of survival of our early settlers and Indian population. The “whitetail,” as it is affectionately referred to, is a proud and noble animal possessing intelligence, endurance and character.”

A young white tail deer looks up from a hillside, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Marple Township, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

However, this isn’t exactly the most original choice. According to The Fact File, 11 states have chose this mammal as their state animal. These include Georgia, Michigan, New Hampshire and South Carolina.

What’s the state fish?

The brook trout is the most popular state fish with 9 states claiming it, including Pennsylvania. It was selected by the Commonwealth in 1970. Act of March 9, P.L. 161, No. 61 states that “The Brook Trout is the only trout a native of Pennsylvania waters. A choice of most epicures, it is the most beautiful and widely distributed member of the salmon family in the State and is found in the small, cold mountain streams and lakes and in the spring-fed limestone streams of the valleys.”

The brook trout can grow over 2 feet in length and weigh up to 15 pounds, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

What’s the state insect?

Whether you call them fireflies, lightning bugs, firebugs, moon bugs or glow bugs that’s the chosen insect for the state of Pennsylvania. Whilst not technically a fly, these beetles use bioluminescence to naturally produce light, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

(Getty Images)

In 1974, then Governor Milton J. Shapp signed a bill to name the Pennsylvania firefly (Photuris pensylvanica) as the designated state insect, according to Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources. This was after elementary students from Upper Darby worked with state legislators, circulated petitions, and distributed bumper stickers in support of naming the firefly the state insect.

What about the state amphibian?

A large aquatic salamander that lives in cool streams across 15 states, the eastern hellbender, breathes entirely through their skin, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. In 2019, then Governor Wolf declared that the amphibian was the Commonwealth’s, according to Brandywine Conservancy.

The hellbender also goes by the quirky names of “Snot Otter,” “Devil Dog,” “Mud Devil,” and “Lasagna Lizard,” according to Brandywine Conservancy.

More information about Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania’s motto is “Virtue, Liberty and Independence,” but the state’s slogan is “Pursue Your Happiness.” Now you know that the state has plenty of state animals, but what do you think is the Commonwealths official beverage? Here’s a hint: You’d use this drink to wash down some cookies!

That’s right! It’s milk. Pennsylvania ranks 7th nationally in total milk production, with nearly 520,000 cows producing more than 10.6 billion pounds of milk annually. The industry contributes $14.7 billion to the state’s economy, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

You can find more information and cool facts about the state on the Visit Pa website.