PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania man broke the Guinness World Record for the most movies watched in theaters over a year, all to help raise awareness for causes close to him.

Film fanatic Zach Swope, 32, of Carlisle, spent the year from July 2022 to July 2023 watching 777 screenings, all while holding a full-time job. The previous record was set in 2018 by Vincent Krohn of France with 715, according to Guinness.

Plaque awarded to Zach Swope by Regal Theatres (Photo courtesy: Zach Swope)

Zach said he kicked off his journey with Minions: Rise of Gru and finished with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

His initial goal was 800 screenings in one year. After about three weeks, Zach decided to use this journey to raise awareness about autism and to raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

To break the record, Zach had to adhere to some rules set forth by Guinness which included staying off of his phone.

Zach also had to watch all films in their entirety and they had to be watched independently from any other activity, meaning he couldn’t fall asleep. He wasn’t even allowed to eat or drink while watching any movie.

Zach was monitored by employees at the theaters, most of which happened to be at Regal Cinemas using his Regal Unlimited membership at $22 a month.

He said he didn’t have a set number of movies a day, but aimed for at least 15 a week and sometimes took a day off to give his brain a break.

Photo courtesy: Zach Swope on TikTok

Although he aimed for 800, he said he realized he couldn’t get there and decided to end on lucky number seven with 777 screenings.

Zach said his favorite movie was Spider-Man: Across the Universe. In fact, that was number 716, the movie that broke the 2018 record.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish was Zach’s most watched film, saying he saw it 47 times. His least favorite, which he only saw once, was The Devil Conspiracy.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

When asked about trying to break his own record and reach that goal of 800 he first had, Zach said he had no plans to try it.

You can follow along with Zach and his movie fun on his TikTok by clicking here.