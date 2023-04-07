(WTAJ)– A Pennsylvania woman is grateful after doctors have solved her medical mystery.

Ronni Elena, gets emotional thanking the team at Penn Medicine who figured out her medical mystery.

“They refused to give up and they told me I was going to be ok.”

The doctors were also her friends. Ronni works at Penn as a secretary in cardiac intensive care. 7 months ago she started having intense gastrointestinal issues and lost 80 pounds, while her belly was filled with fluid.

“I started passing out for no reason,” Elena said. “Nobody could figure it out.”

She managed to work as much as she could and finally after months of testing there was a diagnosis.

She had this condition called protein losing enteropathy where you lose protein in your bowels you’re not able to absorb nutrition,” Hospitalist at Penn Dr. Todd Hecht said.

Hecht says it’s a rare and potentially life-threatening condition. Traditional treatments didn’t work so the team at Penn tried something new.

“I personally have never seen this before,” Hecht said.

Elena had an obstruction in her thoracic duct causing the back-up of fluid into her stomach. To clear that she had thoracic duct bypass surgery. It’s the first time it was used to treat her condition.

“It’s a new technique new approach new disease new imaging that we figure out for you and will figure out for other people it was amazing that it actually worked,” Interventional Radiologist Dr. Max Itkin said.

“I have my life back,” Elena said.

Ronni’s symptoms are gone, and she’s gained back the weight, and is beginning to feel like herself again.

“Thank you so much Dr. Itkin you saved my life,” Elena said.

The Penn team recently presented Elena’s case at a medical conference. They hope the surgery used to treat Elena will be used by other patients with her condition.