PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Soft serve on-the-go ice cream cups are being recalled in multiple states, including Pennsylvania, for potential Listeria contamination.

The recalled items are packaged in an 8 fl oz. clear plastic cup and looks like soft serve served in an ice cream store with a clear plastic cover and spoon attached.

The Soft Serve on the Go cups were distributed in the states of CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, IL, MA, MD, MI, MN, NC, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, VA, WV.

The product brand name is Soft Serve On The Go cups, All flavors, UPC (SEE LIST)

Soft Serve on the go Vanilla Chocolate, 8 fl oz UPC 0-91404-15129-0 Soft Serve on the go Razzle, 8 fl oz UPC 0-91404-15133-7 Soft Serve on the go Caramel, 8 fl oz UPC 0-91404-15131-3 Soft Serve on the go Parve Vanilla Chocolate, 8 fl oz UPC 0-91404-15113-9 Soft Serve on the go Sorbet Strawberry Mango, 8 fl oz UPC0-91404-15128-3 Soft Serve Lite Peanut Butter, 8 fl oz UPC0-91404-15285-3

The UPC is the only identifiable code on the package. It does not have any LOT number or best by date. All product produced up to 8/4/23 is being recalled.

To date, two cases of illness have been reported in this outbreak in two states (NY and PA). Both individuals were hospitalized but no deaths have been reported to date.

The recall is the result of an individual becoming ill and reporting to have eaten this product. Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture tested samples of product and one sample tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

You’re asked to dispose of this product or return it to the store of purchase for full credit. Consumers with questions may contact Soft Serve on the Go at 845-668-4346 or info@softserveonthego.com . Monday thru Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.