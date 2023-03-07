INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Starting on Feb. 27 failed negotiations for, according to the school’s release, health care benefits and early retirement incentives led to a strike at the Penns Manor Area School District.

Now on Tuesday, March 7, it doesn’t seem like school will be back in session anytime soon. For a second time, the Teachers Association chose to end negotiations at 3:15 p.m.

This means that the strike will continue for at least another two days. The next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 9 at 9 a.m.

The District is extremely disappointed that the teachers have chosen this path, as it means our students will remain out of the classroom for another two days. The District wanted our students back in the classroom tomorrow. Daren K. Johnson, Superintendent of the Penns Manor Area School District

Johnson also added that the district’s negotiation committee expressed their willingness to remain at the district office to reach a tentative agreement.