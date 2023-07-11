INDIANA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Indiana County is now the 25th in the Commonwealth to join the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative (LETI) to divert people in need to treatment services.

Attorney General Michelle Henry made the announcement Tuesday as she continues efforts to expand the program launched in collaboration with the Office of the Attorney General and law enforcement across Pennsylvania.

PA LETI is a law enforcement-led treatment initiative that enables Pennsylvanians in a LETI joined county seeking treatment for substance use disorder to contact probation and parole services, the sheriff’s department, other county officials, and community stakeholders, who will then make contact with local resources to help them get the treatment they need.

“I applaud Indiana County’s attention to this crisis and the need to divert individuals from criminal charges and prison when treatment services are in the best interests of the person and community,” Attorney General Michelle Henry said.

AG Henry said partnering with Indiana County law enforcement agencies and others under PA LETI will:

Open their doors to those suffering from substance use disorder.

Help identify individuals seeking treatment services.

Assist with ensuring that people have transportation to treatment services.

Maintain relationships with our local drug and alcohol administration to understand availability, and collect data to study outcomes.

In Indiana County, individuals can walk into the police barracks, probation office, sheriff’s department, or the local drug and alcohol authority and ask to be connected to substance abuse treatment. This program also empowers law enforcement to offer treatment to people suffering from addiction and will help stop the revolving door that exists for individuals who do not receive treatment.

The LETI program will continue the work that Indiana County has been doing to address substance abuse in their community.

“The LETI program will build upon the successful programs already in use in Indiana County, including our county drug court, veterans’ court and pre-trial treatment diversion program. By broadening the ability to connect people to treatment at the earliest of stages, this program will save lives, reduce crime and improve the lives of individuals with substance abuse issues and their families,” said District Attorney Robert Manzi, Jr.

Since beginning in 2020, LETI has received nearly 700 referrals from concerned individuals throughout the Commonwealth.

Agent Janene Holter, PhD, is the Office of Attorney General’s dedicated full-time agent who coordinates PA LETI. Her work includes training, writing policies for each participating county, convening key community stakeholders, and case management of LETI referrals.

LETI currently operates in Berks, Bradford, Cameron, Carbon, Chester, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Dauphin, Delaware, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Jefferson, Luzerne, Mifflin, Monroe, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset, Sullivan and Wyoming counties.

District Attorneys in Pennsylvania interested in starting a PA LETI program should contact the Office of Attorney General at 570-826-2483.