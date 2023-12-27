INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bicyclist was accidentally hit and killed Wednesday morning in Indiana County.

In a release from the Indiana County Coroner’s office, Noah Chappell, of Indiana, was killed just before 5 a.m. after being hit by a Ford F150 pickup truck.

Chappell was riding his bike southbound near 550 Old Route 119 Highway North, in White Township, when he was hit by the pickup truck that was also traveling south.

Chappell was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death was determined to be multiple blunt force traumas and his death was ruled accidental.

The Indiana Fire Association, Citizens’ Ambulance Service, Pennslyvania State Police and Indiana Borough Police all assisted on scene of the accident.