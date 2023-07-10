INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Destruction at a state park in Indiana County over the weekend has employees questioning why anyone would want to vandalize the park.

Officials say that someone broke into the park’s dining hall. Windows were smashed with bricks and rocks. Kitchen appliances were thrown and other destruction was reported.

Assistant Scout Executive Michelle Brenneman says the building is used almost every day for their camps and serves about 25,000 people a year.

“We do good things for kids. We help them develop leadership skills, life skills, all while having a good time doing it,” Brenneman said. “So it’s very hard to see such a positive impact on the community as an organization to have to deal with this kind of destruction.”

Brenneman says other projects around camp will have to be delayed to spend time cleaning up.

State police are investigating the break-in.