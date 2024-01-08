WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) is looking for answers after another recall was issued for baby formula.

Casey sent a letter to formula producer Reckitt/Mead Johnson regarding the recent recall of Nutramigen Powder, a specialty infant formula for infants with allergies. This comes less than two years since a massive infant formula recall impacted families across the Nation.

In February 2022, Casey sent a letter to Abbott demanding answers as to why the company took months to warn the public after an initial complaint of dangerous bacterial contamination of their powder infant formula products that led to multiple hospitalizations and one death.

In April 2022, Senator Casey sent a letter to FDA Commissioner Califf seeking information on the FDA’s actions and plans to investigate these reports and prevent other infants from falling ill. Casey then raised alarms on a whistleblower report from inside Abbott months before the first infant deaths.

“Over the past few years, I’ve heard from so many Pennsylvania families who just want peace of mind knowing that what they’re feeding their kids is safe,” Senator Casey said. “Parents of infants with allergies have enough on their plate without the extra burden of having to constantly check to see if their formula has been recalled, or worse, having to find another formula for their kids when a recall does happen. I’m pushing for answers from Reckitt because we need accountability from formula makers that they’re doing everything in their power to make sure this never happens again.”

In June 2022, Casey, as Chairman of the Senate HELP Subcommittee on Children and Families, urged the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate how major retail chains may have engaged in price gouging and raised prices for specialized infant formula.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The FDA took steps to evaluate and remediate the crisis—releasing a report and a commitment to making changes, including the announcement that they had already started making changes to their processes.