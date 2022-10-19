LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — An infant died Tuesday after a reported shooting in Lancaster, according to police.

Lancaster emergency crews responded to a residence in the 500 block of Woodward Street around 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, for a reported shooting, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police.

Officers found an infant lying on the floor inside the home with an apparent gunshot wound to the face and rendered aid to the infant, assisted by responding EMS personnel, police say.

Lancaster Police said medical personnel took over the treatment of the infant, but the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police secured the residence and identified witnesses and involved people, but no one had been taken into custody in relation to the incident as of Wednesday morning, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and anyone with information that may help is asked to contact the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.