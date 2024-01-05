PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Michael Burham, the inmate who escaped last year from the Warren County Prison and led officers on a manhunt for over a week, has now learned his sentence.

Burham, 34, was sentenced for both his escape and crimes related to an incident in which he kidnapped an older couple. He will face 3 1/2 to 7 years in prison for his escape and 21 to 43 years for the kidnapping, according to Attorney General Michelle Henry. He is also currently being investigated for the homicide of 34-year-old Kala Hodgkin in Jamestown, New York.

In total, Burham will have to serve anywhere from 25 years and 2 months to 50 years and 4 months.

In July of 2023, Burham climbed on top of exercise equipment and exited the prison yard through a grated metal roof. He then slid down a rope that he had made of bedsheets. He was a fugitive until Pennsylvania State Police captured him on July 15, according to a press release.

Earlier that year he kidnapped an elderly couple from their Pennsylvania home and drove them to South Carolina by Burham.

“The defendant used all possible means to escape the consequences of his actions,” Attorney General Henry said. “Today, thanks to hard work and collaboration between our office and the Pennsylvania State Police, the Warren County District Attorney’s Office, and the City of Warren Police Department, Michael Burham will be held accountable for his many crimes.”

This case was referred to the Office of Attorney General by the Warren County District Attorney’s Office. It was prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Evan Lowry and Senior Deputy Attorney General Heather Serrano.