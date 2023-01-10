SUNBURY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A food retailer that has an imprint in Pennsylvania and other states announced that they will be partnering with the app, Instacart, to bring same-day grocery deliveries to consumers.

Weis Markets Inc., which operates in the Mid-Atlantic region, is offering the service in 133 locations in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New York, the store said in a news release Tuesday. Weis Markets Vice President of Marketing and Advertising Maria Rizzo said that the partnership will allow customers to shop in new and different ways.

“We are committed to offering our customers more convenient grocery options, from in-store shopping to online ordering with pick-up or delivery,” Rizzo said. “This partnership unlocks new ways for customers in Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware to shop​ online​ with Weis Markets.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Instacart offers consumers the ability to shop on their mobile devices for numerous retail stores and to have their groceries or items delivered to their homes.