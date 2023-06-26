HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Issues and wait times are creating a headache for users looking to use the new online system for antlerless deer hunting licenses.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission said in a Facebook post that “due to this new process, we apologize in advance for any delays or longer wait times hunters may experience in purchasing 2023-24 licenses.”

According to Clearfield County Treasurer Carol Fox, the system was only up for about 45 minutes Monday morning before it crashed. There’s also a waiting list of over 80,000.

Fox said it’s not only frustrating to those looking to buy the license, but has now generated a burden to office staff who are trying to help these hunters while also handling their day-to-day tasks.

A hunter we spoke to said the courthouse was his THIRD stop, being told there would be at least a two-hour wait at other places.

Some users have commented on social media posts about being in a queue for more than two hours. One user even claimed they got on around 8 a.m. and had nearly 30,000 people ahead of them.

“Good luck. Stood in line at Walmart since 7:10 this morning. I was number 16 in line. It’s almost 11 a.m. and only 5 people have gotten their license. How stupid was this idea? Good job game commission,” posted one Facebook user.

State law originally required antlerless licenses to be issued only by county treasurers. Hunters who wanted those licenses would have to send applications and receive the license itself by mail.

You can contact the Pennsylvania Game Commission with questions by calling 1-833-PCG-HUNT or emailing pgclicdiv@pa.gov. For more information visit pgc.pa.gov.