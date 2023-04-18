HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming Pennsylvania May primary is fast approaching.

Pennsylvanians have until May 1 to register to vote for the primary that is on May 16, and all eligible voters are urged to this year.

“Voting is the most fundamental way to participate in our democracy,” Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt said. “But first you have to register to vote. I urge every eligible Pennsylvanian who isn’t yet registered to get registered by May 1.”

The new Online Voter Registration (OVR) system is a fast and easier way for Pennsylvanians to register. The OVR system will also allow the user to update any records and change any personal information.

If you decide to vote by mail-in or absentee ballot, the deadline to apply is by 5 p.m. May 9, while the deadline for county boards of elections to receive them are by Primary Day.

“Any registered voter also may request a mail-in or absentee ballot and vote from the convenience of their home,” Schmidt said. “Every vote – regardless of whether it’s cast in person or via mail ballot – is precious, and I encourage all eligible Pennsylvania voters to make their voice heard in this municipal primary election.”

Voters that want to go to the polls on Primary Day can find their place online. Voters will get the chance to vote for their party nominees in the following races; Pennsylvania Supreme Court justice; Superior Court judges; Commonwealth Court judges; Court of Common Pleas judges; and local officials.

In order to be eligible to vote, a person must be a United States citizen, the age of 18, and a resident of Pennsylvania and of the election district in which the individual plans to register and vote for at least 30 days before the primary.