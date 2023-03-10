PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium welcomed the newest member of its primate family on the most lovable day of the year.

On Valentine’s Day Feb. 14, 32-year-old Western lowland Gorilla Ibo gave birth to a baby girl who has yet to be named. The zoo said the newborn has been thriving with her mother and she’s being gradually introduced to zoo guests.

Image provided by the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium.

This is Ibo’s second baby with her first being born when she was only eight years old. Gorillas living in captivity can live into their 50s, according to the zoo.

“With this new baby coming later in life, Ibo is a great mom,” Assistant Curator of Mammals Karen Vacco said. “She is showing off the baby, cradling, and nursing. She naturally knows what to do and doesn’t need any intervention from staff. We are tracking their progress, and they’re both doing really well.”

The zoo will be holding a naming contest for the baby girl. Guests can submit a name by making a $5 donation on the Pittsburgh Zoo website. The top names will be given to zoo keeper staff and will then go on for a final selection.

Western lowland gorillas are currently listed as critically endangered.