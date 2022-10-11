HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Bear hunters in Pennsylvania will have three chances for harvest this year, according to a press release on Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Hunters who are properly licensed will have their first chance during archery bear season which runs from Sept. 17 to Nov. 25. Muzzleloader hunters will be able to take a bear from Oct. 15 to the 22.

There are two other seasons in which hunters will have the opportunity to harvest a bear; during the statewide bear season from Nov. 19 to the 22, and then there is an extended bear season from Nov. 26 to Dec. 10.

“Pennsylvania continues to offer tremendous bear hunting,” said the Game Commission’s black bear biologist Emily Carrollo. “We’ve got lots of bears, and lots of big ones, and hunters can pick and choose when and how they want to pursue them. If there’s ever been a great time to be a Pennsylvania bear hunter, this is it, right now.”

Hunters can no longer take bears to check stations on Monday and Tuesday, instead, there are two new numbers for the Game Commission’s centralized dispatch center,1-833-742-4868 and 1-833-742-9453, that hunters need to call when they need a bear checked.

In 2021, Pennsylvania had its fifth-best bear harvest ever with 3,659, including a total of 233 contributed from Centre (118) and Huntingdon (115) counties. A total of 215,219 people bought a bear license. About a third (1,208) of bears came from archery, muzzleloader and special firearm seasons, while regular bear season produced the most amount harvested with 1,314. The extended bear season accounted for 1,127 bears.

To get a hunting license, they can be purchased online at Hunt Fish PA’s website and the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s website. More information regarding the bear season can be found there as well.