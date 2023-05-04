MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another jackpot has been hit in the Pennsylvania Lottery, this time with a $20 scratch-off ticket!

The winning $1,000,000 Cash Corner$ scratch-off ticket was sold at an Exxon station/convenience store on Maple Drive in Charleroi, Washington County. The shop will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

$1,000,000 Cash Corner$ is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the Official App.

As a reminder, Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.